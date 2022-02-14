Argentine golfer Eduardo Romero dies at 67

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Argentine golfer Eduardo Romero has died at the age of 67. He won European Tour events over three decades and was nicknamed “El Gato” (The Cat). The tour announced Romero’s death without giving any more details. Romero was best known for winning eight titles on the tour between 1989 and 2002. His first was at the Trophée Lancôme in France and his last was at the Scottish Open when he won in a playoff to become at that time the third oldest winner on the tour. It came just three days before his 48th birthday.