Uzomah active for Bengals; Henderson, Joseph-Day up for Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah promised he would play in this Super Bowl, and he is. The tight end who took off the brace around his left knee at a pep rally a week ago in Cincinnati and tossed it back over his head is active for the season finale at SoFi Stadium. The Rams also confirmed running back Darrell Henderson and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day are active for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles’ home stadium. Rookie running back Jake Funk was inactive to clear a spot for Henderson. Joseph-Day had pectoral surgery in November, while Henderson hasn’t played since Dec. 26 because of a knee injury.