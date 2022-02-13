Trippier’s free kick helps Newcastle to 3rd straight EPL win

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Kieran Trippier scored from a free kick for the second time in six days to fire Newcastle to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa and a third straight Premier League victory. The England full back’s 35th-minute goal helped Newcastle move four points clear of the relegation zone on an afternoon when VAR played a key role. Trippier’s decisive effort came after referee Craig Pawson had been advised to change his decision to award a penalty. The official also had to rule out Ollie Watkins’ equalizer for offside on the advice of VAR.