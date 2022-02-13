Scheffler tops Cantlay in Phoenix Open playoff for first win

By JOHN NICHOLSON

AP Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler outlasted Ryder Cup teammate Patrick Cantlay on the third hole of a playoff in the WM Phoenix Open, making a 25-foot birdie putt that had just enough momentum to tumble in. Cantlay missed an 11-foot birdie try after Scheffler holed his putt. Scheffler birdied four of the final six holes for a 4-under 67 to match Cantlay at 16-under 268 at TPC Scottsdale. Cantlay had a bogey-free 67. Scheffler broke through in his 71st PGA Tour start. Before Sunday, the 25-year-old former University of Texas star’s biggest professional highlights were beating Jon Rahm in September in United States’ Ryder Cup victory at Whistling Straits and shooting a 59 in the 2020 Northern Trust.