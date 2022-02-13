No. 5 NC State women sharp in 4th qtr, pull away from Duke

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jakia Brown-Turner scored 15 of her 19 points after halftime while No. 5 North Carolina State missed only one shot in the fourth quarter to pull away late and beat Duke 77-62. Brown-Turner made 9 of 11 shots overall and came up with multiple key baskets in the fourth. That included a 3-pointer from the right wing with 2:38 left that was part of a game-clinching 13-0 run. N.C. State made 11 of 12 shots in the final quarter to pull away. Lexi Gordon scored 13 points to lead the Blue Devils.