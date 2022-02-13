Liu wins 500, Dutch take 3,000 relay in Olympic short track

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Liu Shaoang of Hungary won Olympic gold in 500-meter short track speedskating. He led all the way and crossed the line in 40.338 seconds at Capital Indoor Stadium. It was Liu’s third medal of the Beijing Games. He earned bronze in the 1,000 and the mixed team relay. Russian skater Konstantin Ivliev took silver. Steven Dubois of Canada earned bronze. The Netherlands won the 3,000 relay to break a hold on the event by South Korea. Suzanne Schulting collected her second gold and third medal overall in Beijing. She earned silver in the 500 and gold in the 1,000.