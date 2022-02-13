Kontaveit stretches run to win St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Anett Kontaveit has overcome Maria Sakkari 5-7, 7-6 (4), 7-5 in the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy for her fourth straight indoor title. The second-seeded Kontaveit needed nearly three hours to beat top-seeded Sakkari and claim her sixth singles title overall. It’s the Estonian player’s 20th consecutive indoor win, which includes her runs to titles at Ostrava, Moscow and Cluj-Napoca at the end of last season.