Clippers’ Norman Powell out indefinitely with foot injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Newly acquired Norman Powell is out indefinitely for the Los Angeles Clippers with a broken bone in his left foot. The team says he fractured the medial sesamoid bone in his foot in Thursday’s loss at Dallas and no surgery is planned at this time. Powell joins injured All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the sidelines. Leonard has yet to play this season while recovering from offseason surgery on a torn ACL and George hurt his right elbow in December. Powell got hurt in his third game with the team when Maxi Kleber stepped on his foot.