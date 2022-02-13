BUBBLE WATCH: Memphis rounding into form at right time

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

The knock on Penny Hardaway early in the season was that he could recruit talent to Memphis, just not win with it. The Tigers seem to be rounding into form — finally. Shaking off some ugly early-season losses, Memphis put itself on the NCAA Tournament bubble with a marquee win over No. 6 Houston. The Tigers have won five straight after beating Tulane earlier in the week as all those talented young players have begun to find their way in the college game.