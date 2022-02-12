UNC Asheville beats South Carolina Upstate 83-56

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Drew Pember had 29 points as UNC Asheville romped past South Carolina Upstate 83-56. Pember hit 14 of 16 from the free-throw line. LJ Thorpe had 19 points and six assists for UNC Asheville (14-11, 6-6 Big South Conference). Tajion Jones added 12 points. Bryson Mozone had 15 points for the Spartans (10-14, 7-5). Jalen Breazeale added 12 points. Mysta Goodloe had 11 points. Jordan Gainey, the Spartans’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 7).