Sterling hat trick as Man City beats Norwich 4-0 in EPL

NORWICH, England (AP) — Raheem Sterling scored a hat trick as Manchester City beat Norwich 4-0 to move 12 points clear in the English Premier League. Phil Foden also scored at Carrow Road as City extended its unbeaten run in the league to 15 games. Second-placed Liverpool has two games in hand over City, starting away to last-placed Burnley on Sunday. City manager Pep Guardiola rested key players and didn’t even need to bring the likes of Kevin De Bruyne or Joao Cancelo off the bench, keeping them fresh for Sporting in the Champions League on Tuesday.