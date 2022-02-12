Nuggets beat Raptors 110-109, end Toronto’s streak at eight

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Rookie guard Bones Hyland made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2:16 to play and the Denver Nuggets beat Toronto 110-109 Saturday, ending the Raptors’ winning streak at eight. Nikola Jokic had 28 points and 15 rebounds, Jeff Green scored 19 points and Aaron Gordon had 13 as the Nuggets won the third time in four. Pascal Siakam scored a season-high 35 points and had 10 rebounds, Fred VanVleet scored 25 points, Scottie Barnes had 17 and Gary Trent Jr. 11 as the Raptors lost for the first time since Jan. 26 at Chicago.