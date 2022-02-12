Nolley leads Memphis to 69-59 win over No. 6 Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Landers Nolley II scored 20 points, and Jalen Duren had 14 points and 11 rebounds as Memphis won its fifth straight, 69-59 over No. 6 Houston. DeAndre Williams and Lester Quinones each scored 13 points as the Tigers (14-8, 8-4 American) snapped Houston’s 37-game home winning streak. Houston also lost its second straight after a 12-game winning streak. Fabian White Jr. and Taze Moore each had 15 points, and Jamal Shead added 12 points for Houston (20-4, 9-2).