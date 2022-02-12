No. 16 Ohio State finds its road footing vs. Michigan, 68-57

By TIM ROBINSON

Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — E. J. Liddell had 26 points, Cedric Russell added 12 and No. 16 Ohio State beat Michigan 68-57. The Buckeyes rebounded from a 66-64 loss at Rutgers on Wednesday to win for the second time in three games. Ohio State had lost four of its previous five road games. Eli Brooks had 17 points and Hunter Dickinson added 14 for Michigan, which was playing its third game in five days. Ohio State hit 50% of shots from the floor compared to 42.1% for Michigan. But Michigan outrebounded Ohio State 31-25.