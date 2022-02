NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tommy Murr had 16 points off the bench to carry Lipscomb to an 83-73 win over Eastern Kentucky. Murr hit 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range and added eight rebounds for the Bisons (11-16, 4-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Lipscomb knocked down a season-high 16 3-pointers. Jomaru Brown had 18 points to lead the Colonels (11-15, 3-9).