Jackson, Horn lead Tulsa over Cincinnati 83-77

TULSA, Okla. — Darien Jackson and Jeriah Horne scored 21 points apiece as Tulsa beat Cincinnati 83-77. The 21 points tied a career high for Jackson, who shot 8 for 10 from the field. Horne also had nine rebounds. Rey Idowu had 14 points for Tulsa (8-15, 2-10 American Athletic Conference). Anthony Pritchard added 11 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. David DeJulius had 23 points for the Bearcats (16-8, 6-5). Jeremiah Davenport added 15 points and nine rebounds. Mika Adams-Woods had 10 points.