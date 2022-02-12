Former Bengal Collinsworth excited to call 5th Super Bowl

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cris Collinsworth is familiar with unlikely Super Bowl runs by the Cincinnati Bengals. He was part of the first two during his eight-year career with the franchise and has seen their highs and lows during the past 33 years as a commentator and as a northern Kentucky resident. It is only fitting that Collinsworth will be in the broadcast booth for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The game will be his fifth Super Bowl as an analyst and fourth with NBC as Al Michaels’ partner.