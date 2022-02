AMHERST, Mass. — Noah Fernandes made a pair of free throws with 1.8 seconds left and Michael Steadman registered 12 points as UMass narrowly beat Saint Joseph’s 69-67 on Saturday. After Ejike Obinna’s dunk tied the game with 7.8 seconds left, Fernandes was fouled going for the game winner on a day the Minutemen celebrated Marcus Camby Day. Cameron Brown led the Hawks with 15 points.