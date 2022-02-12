AP exclusive: White looks to Super Bowl, rest and new start

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Shaun White’s next big contest? It will be the Super Bowl. The day after his emotional farewell ride at the Olympics, the snowboarding icon left China. He’s making his way to Los Angeles so he can attend his first Super Bowl in person. He says it’s part of a bucket list he’s been drawing up so he won’t get bored in retirement. In an interview with The Associated Press, White spoke about the support he received after his fourth-place finish in his final halfpipe contest. He conceded he wasn’t sure what kind of reaction he’d get since he didn’t reach the podium. His plans after the big game on Sunday: Take a break, enjoy his accomplishments, then look around for something new that sparks his interest.