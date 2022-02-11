‘We’ve seen enough:’ Nets end Big 3 idea with Harden deal

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets no longer needed to wait for Kevin Durant to get healthy, or for Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated, or for James Harden to make a decision about free agency. It already seemed clear Brooklyn’s Big Three was never going to be what was hoped. So the Nets made the biggest move of the NBA’s trade deadline day when they sent Harden to Philadelphia as part of a package for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. Harden played just 16 games with Durant and Irving in the 13 months he was in Brooklyn.