Van der Poel wins 2nd Olympic gold, sets 10,000 world record

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Nils van der Poel of Sweden has broken his own world record and captured his second gold medal of the Beijing Olympics with a dominant victory in men’s 10,000-meter speedskating. Van der Poel added to his victory in the 5,000, which was a much closer affair. This time, it was just the outspoken 25-year-old vs. the clock. Van der Poel crossed the line in 12 minutes, 30.74 seconds. The Swede easily broke the world mark of 12:32.95 he set in February 2021. The silver medal went to Patrick Roest of the Netherlands. Italy’s Davide Ghiotto grabbed the bronze.