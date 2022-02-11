Sevilla beats Elche 2-0 to be 3 points from Real Madrid

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Papu Gómez and Rafa Mir have scored to help Sevilla beat Elche 2-0 and keep in touch with Spanish league leader Real Madrid. Gómez broke through in the 70th minute after a solo effort. Mir headed in a cross from Anthony Martial six minutes later. Martial made his home debut since his loan from Manchester United. Sevilla closed to within three points of Madrid before it visits Villarreal on Saturday. Three days later Madrid will travel to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16. Sevilla had drawn three straight matches and was facing another stumble before Gómez broke the deadlock.