Olympic skeleton athlete from Ukraine displays ‘no war’ sign

BEIJING (AP) — A Ukrainian skeleton athlete ended his third run at the Beijing Olympics by revealing a small sign to the cameras urging peace in his homeland. The message from Vladyslav Heraskevych read: “No War in Ukraine.” The sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper. Those are the colors of Ukraine’s flag. It is possible that the International Olympic Committee could consider Heraskevych’s act a violation of Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter. That rule prohibits political demonstrations or propaganda at Olympic sites.