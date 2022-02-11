Olympic judging under scrutiny over Parrot’s slopestyle win

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Olympic snowboarding judges are coming under scrutiny for their scoring of Canadian slopestyler Max Parrot’s gold-medal run. Parrot appeared to grab his knee instead of his board during one of his tricks, an error that likely would have cost him enough points to fall short of first place. Judges scored the maneuver as if he grabbed the board, pushing him narrowly ahead of China’s Su Yiming even though Su landed the biggest trick of the contest. The lead official on the judging panel told snowboarding website Whitelines that the judges weren’t provided with replays or shots of some of the angles that were showing up on social media after the contest.