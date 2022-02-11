No. 5 Kentucky, Florida ride win streaks into SEC clash

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

No. 5 Kentucky rides a five-game winning streak into a home game with Florida to highlight weekend action in the Southeastern Conference. The Gators have won four straight. The Wildcats are only a game behind No. 1 Auburn in the SEC standings with the Tigers’ 80-76 overtime loss at Arkansas. The Tigers attempt to rebound against Texas A&M, which has lost seven straight games. Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe has six straight double doubles. Florida has overcome a 13-point deficit and a pair of nine-point deficits during the current winning streak.