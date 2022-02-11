Kennedy helping NHL with training after Blackhawks report

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Sheldon Kennedy’s Respect Group has partnered with the NHL for a training program designed to help prevent bullying, abuse, harassment and discrimination. The training for league and club employees is slated to begin in March. The program came together after an October report by an outside law firm found the Chicago Blackhawks badly mishandled Kyle Beach’s allegations when the former first-round draft pick said he was sexually assaulted by a video coach in 2010. Kennedy played in the NHL for eight seasons. He also spoke out in 1997 about being sexually abused by a junior coach for 12 years.