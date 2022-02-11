Giron upsets top-seed Fritz to reach Dallas Open semifinals

By LARY BUMP

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Seventh-seeded Marcos Giron upended No. 1 seed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3), his practice partner, on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the ATP Dallas Open. Giron battled back after losing the second set and fell behind 4-2 in the third set. Fritz is the 19th-ranked player in the world. Giron is No. 70. Giron scored his fifth career win in 18 chances against top 20 players to reach his second ATP semifinal. In Saturday’s semifinals, Giron will meet No. 4 Jenson Brooksby, who dispatched Australian Jordan Thompson 6-3, 6-0.