Formula One extends Bahrain GP contract through 2036

PARIS (AP) — Formula One has extended its contract to continue racing in Bahrain until 2036. It says the Middle Eastern country holds a “very special place in our sport.” The Sakhir-based circuit has held F1 races since 2004 and will stage the season-opener next month. Ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix last year, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton urged the global racing series to not ignore human rights violations in the countries where it stages races. The Bahrain GP is scheduled March 20 and the Bahrain International Circuit will also host pre-season testing.