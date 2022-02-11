Fisk University launches first HBCU gymnastics program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fisk University is launching the first women’s gymnastics program at a historically Black college and university. The Nashville, Tennessee, competes at the NAIA level. Fisk is hoping to begin the program during the 2022-23 season and will award athletic and merit scholarships. The move comes amid an uptick in participation among gymnasts of color at all levels. Black women account for nearly 10% of the scholarship athletes at the NCAA Division I level, an increase from 7% in 2012. More than 10% of USA Gymnastics membership self-identify as Black.