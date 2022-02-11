76ers wait on Harden’s debut following big trade for Simmons

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — James Harden will not play for the Philadelphia 76ers in games Friday and Saturday night. The three-time scoring champion will not make his debut until he’s evaluated by the team’s performance staff. The earliest Harden could play for the 76ers is at home Tuesday against Boston. The Sixers also play Thursday at NBA champion Milwaukee before the All-Star break. Harden was acquired from Brooklyn in a multi-player deal that saw the Sixers send one-time franchise cornerstone Ben Simmons to the Nets.