Wizards’ Beal has surgery to repair torn wrist ligament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has undergone surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist. Beal opted earlier this week to have the season-ending surgery. A three-time All-Star, Beal averaged 23.2 points and a career-high 6.6 assists in 40 games this season. He suffered the torn ligament on Jan. 29 at Memphis. The Wizards say Beal’s surgery was performed by Dr. Michele Carson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. Beal is due to make $36.4 million next season, after which he would become a free agent.