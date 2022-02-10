Wild LW Foligno gets 2-game ban for kneeing Jets’ Lowry

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno has received a two-game suspension from the NHL for kneeing Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry at the end of a fight. Foligno pulled Lowry down in the third period of the Wild-Jets game and raised his leg to press it on his head. Lowry was lying on his back on the ice. The Wild host Carolina on Saturday and Detroit on Monday. Foligno will be eligible to return for a rematch with the Jets on Wednesday.