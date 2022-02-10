Sahith Theegala crashes golf’s biggest party in last group

By JOHN NICHOLSON

AP Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sahith Theegala crashed golf’s biggest party. Playing in the last group off the 10th tee Thursday in his first WM Phoenix Open start, Theegala was 7 under with two holes left when play was suspended because of darkness. K.H. Lee was second after a 6-under 65. The fans were back in full force on an 80-degree day at firm and fast TPC Scottsdale, with well over 100,000 on hand and a lot more expected Friday and Saturday. Theegala will resume play Friday morning with a 16-foot par putt on the par-4 eighth. Defending champion Brooks Koepka was at 66 with Adam Hadwin and Harry Higgs. Scott Stallings also was 5 under with a hole left. Top-ranked Jon Rahm topped the group at 67.