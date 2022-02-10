Randle, Knicks earn first win of trip, hold off Warriors

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points and matched his season high with 16 rebounds and the New York Knicks earned their first win in four tries during this West Coast road trip, holding off the Golden State Warriors 116-114.Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 35 points in the first half and dished out 10 assists in Golden State’s second straight loss, just the third time all season the Warriors have dropped consecutive contests.Golden State got one last chance with 6.2 seconds left and Klay Thompson dribbled into the paint and missed a jumper at the buzzer.