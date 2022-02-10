Predictable Bundesliga mulls playoffs for more excitement

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — The Bundesliga title race has become so predictable that the head of the league has suggested playoffs might be needed to inject some excitement at the end of the season. New league CEO Donata Hopfen’s comments to the Bild-am-Sonntag tabloid last weekend have prompted a debate among fans and clubs this week on the merits of a cup-style finale to decide the German championship. Bayern Munich is on course to wrap up a record-extending 10th consecutive title in May. Donata says “the league would of course be more attractive if there was more competition at the top.”