Mikaela Shiffrin says she is ready for ‘fun’ Olympic super-G

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is ready to have some “fun” when she returns to Olympic action in the super-G. Shiffrin posted on Twitter early Friday morning in China to say she’s grateful “to have the opportunity to refocus on a new race, in the sport that I love so much.” The two-time Olympic gold medalist is off to a rough start so far at the Beijing Games. The 26-year-old American went off-course about 10 seconds into the giant slalom on Monday and after about half as much time in the slalom Wednesday. She won the slalom at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and the giant slalom at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.