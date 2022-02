CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 18 points as Louisiana Tech narrowly beat Charlotte 82-77. Keaston Willis added 16 points for the Bulldogs, while Cobe Williams chipped in 15. Amorie Archibald had 14 points for Louisiana Tech (18-6, 9-3 Conference USA). Jahmir Young had 28 points and three blocks for the 49ers (13-10, 6-5). Austin Butler added 15 points and 10 rebounds.