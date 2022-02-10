Kuzma leads Wizards past Irving, in-flux Nets, 113-112

By BEN NUCKOLS

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double, leading the injury- and trade-depleted Washington Wizards to a 113-112 win over Kyrie Irving and the equally in-flux Brooklyn Nets. Raul Neto scored a season-high 21 points in his first start of the season, and reserve Anthony Gill had a career-high 15 points for the Wizards. Washington took control at the end of a scoreless third quarter from Irving and hung on in the closing seconds. Irving scored 31 points as the only star on the Nets’ makeshift roster as Brooklyn’s season-worst skid extended to 10 games. Cam Thomas added 27 points.