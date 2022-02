LAFAYETTE, La. — Mason Harrell had 20 points as Texas State topped Louisiana-Lafayette 82-73. Caleb Asberry had 16 points for Texas State (16-6, 7-3 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Isiah Small added 15 points and seven rebounds. Kobe Julien scored a season-high 22 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-12, 5-7). Brayan Au added 10 points. Theo Akwuba had eight rebounds.