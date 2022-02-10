Clouden sparks Mich. State in 63-57 win over No. 4 Michigan

By JAYNA BARDAHL

Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nia Clouden spurred a third-quarter comeback, and Michigan State toppled rival No. 4 Michigan 63-57. The Spartans snapped the Wolverines’ eight-game win streak. Naz Hillmon had 27 points and nine rebounds for the Wolverines, who played their second straight game without senior leader Leigha Brown. Clouden was the Spartans’ leading scorer with 20 points, while Tamara Farquhar had 11 points and Dee Dee Hagemann had seven rebounds and nine assists. Michigan (20-3, 11-2 Big Ten) shot 40.4% from the field, its lowest since losing to Nebraska on Jan. 4. The Spartans finished with a 46% mark.