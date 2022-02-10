Casey DeSmith has 26 saves as Pens beat Senators and Murray

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Casey DeSmith made 26 saves in outdueling former Penguins’ star Matt Murray and Pittsburgh won its fifth straight road game with a 2-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. Jeff Carter had the game-winning goal in the second period and Sidney Crosby blocked a late shot in close before assisting on Bryan Rust’s empty-net goal. The Penguins are 8-1-3 in their last 12. Murray, who helped the Penguins win consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and ’17 before being trade to Ottawa in 2020, made 42 saves in his first start against his former team.