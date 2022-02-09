US shots aren’t turning into goals in Olympic women’s hockey

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Hilary Knight and the U.S. women’s hockey team aren’t lacking for shots at the Beijing Olympics. The shots just simply aren’t translating into goals for the Americans, who open the quarterfinals against the Czech Republic on Friday. The U.S. finished second after preliminary round play following a 4-2 loss to Canada. The Americans lost despite having a 53-27 edge in shots on goal. The focus is now on finishing and generating more quality chances. The U.S. ranks fourth of 10 teams in scoring efficiency, with 20 goals off a tournament-leading 233 shots. Canada, by comparison, leads the tournament in efficiency, with 33 goals off 194 shots.