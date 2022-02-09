Special teams coach Simmons enjoying Bengals’ Super Bowl run

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If anyone can speak about the highs and lows of Cincinnati Bengals football it is Darrin Simmons. He has had a front row seat in 19 seasons as special teams coordinator. Simmons arrived in 2003 after Marvin Lewis was hired as head coach to turn around a franchise that had experienced 12 straight losing seasons. Lewis would lead the Bengals to seven postseason trips in 16 seasons, but they could never break through with a playoff victory. After Cincinnati went 5-27-1 during Zac Taylor’s first two seasons, Cincinnati’s road to a playoff spot appeared further than ever. But the Bengals have been one of the NFL’s best stories in the past 10 years.