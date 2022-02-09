SMU rallies from 15 points down to stun No. 6 Houston 85-83

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 22 points and Marcus Weathers added 20 as SMU rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to stun No. 6 Houston 85-83 on Wednesday night. Michael Weathers added 17 points, including 14 in the second half, for the Mustangs, who moved within one game of first-place Houston in the American Athletic Conference race. SMU is 12-0 at home this season. Kyler Edwards, Taze Moore and Josh Carlton scored 17 points each for the Cougars, who had a 12-game winning streak snapped.