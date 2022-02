By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jared Rhoden scored 25 points to lead Seton Hall past No. 25 Xavier 73-71. Alexis Yetna added 12 points for the Pirates, who have won three straight games. Jack Nunge led the Musketeers with 22 points, and Paul Scruggs had 21. Xavier has lost two in a row. The teams will meet once more in the regular season on Feb. 26 at Xavier.