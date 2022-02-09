Pro women’s hockey league to hold playoffs in Florida

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

The Premier Hockey Federation’s Isobel Cup playoffs will be held in Florida, the women’s professional hockey league announced. The six-team playoffs will be played at the AdventHealth Center Ice complex near Tampa, and held from March 25 to 28. The format will feature the bottom four teams playing a preliminary round game, with the winning teams advancing to the semifinals, followed by the championship game. The Isobel Cup final will be televised on ESPN2, while the preliminary and semifinals games will be streamed on ESPN-Plus. The six-team PHF was established in 2015 and formerly known as the National Women’s Hockey League.