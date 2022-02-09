Penn swimmer Lia Thomas swims on amid controversy

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lia Thomas is a transgender woman who swims for the University of Pennsylvania. It has been an unforgettable, controversial season in her first year. Three years ago, she was on the men’s team for Penn. This year, she is setting records as critics say it is not fair for her to swim against women after her transition. Next week, she will swim in the Ivy League championships. The NCAA national meet follows in March.