Patberg leads No. 7 Indiana to 93-61 rout of Illinois

By GAVIN GOOD

Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored a season-high 26 points to lead No. 7 Indiana to a 93-61 win over Illinois. The Hoosiers hit six of their first seven shots, and Patberg opened the game on a tear, hitting a jumper and a layup early. She nailed a second-chance 3 with 2:30 to go in the opening quarter as the Hoosiers raced out to a 24-6 lead. Patberg went 4 of 6 in the second quarter, scoring 12 points to power the Hoosiers (17-3, 9-1 Big Ten) to a 54-24 halftime advantage. Adalia McKenzie led Illinois (6-13, 1-7) with 14 points off the bench while Jayla Oden added 13 points.