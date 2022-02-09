Nebraska tops Minnesota 78-65 for 1st Big Ten win of season

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half and Nebraska picked up its first Big Ten Conference win of the season with a 78-65 victory over Minnesota. Freshman Bryce McGowens had seven points and older brother Trey McGowens scored six with four assists to guide the Cornhuskers to a 32-21 lead at halftime. Minnesota shot just 37% in the first half and missed all nine of its 3-point tries. Verge took over in the second half, knocking down 7 of 8 shots after intermission to help Nebraska (7-17, 1-12) snap a 10-game losing streak. Jamison Battle sank 5 of 9 from 3-point range and scored 21 points — all in the second half — to pace Minnesota (11-10, 2-10), which has lost five straight.