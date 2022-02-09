NBA 2K League relocating main studio from NY to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NBA 2K League is relocating its in-person competition to Indianapolis, leaving behind the New York City studio that had been its primary home since launching five years ago. Much of the league’s early action was hosted at the 115-seat venue in Long Island City, with occasional tournaments in other cities. The coronavirus pandemic forced the league into remote play for much of 2020 and 2021. The league will continue with some remote competitions but will also host teams at its new NBA 2K League Studio at The Pavilion at Pan Am beginning April 20.